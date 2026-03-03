403
Benelynk Celebrates A Decade Of Delivering Social Care
BeneLynk, the nation's leader in social care advocacy for members of government-sponsored health plans, is celebrating ten years of social care delivery - a decade of helping millions of Americans access the benefits, resources, and support they need to live healthier lives.
Founded in 2016, BeneLynk was created to address a persistent problem in social care: eligible individuals not receiving the help they need simply because benefit programs are difficult to understand, apply for, or maintain. From that launch in 2016, BeneLynk has combined human advocacy with innovative technology to remove barriers and simplify access to government and community programs. Over the past decade, the company has grown to serve members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Today, BeneLynk supports more than 24 million members through partnerships with prestigious health plans nationwide.
“A decade ago, we recognized that programs meant to help people were often out of reach for the very individuals who needed them most and created BeneLynk to do something about it,” said Sean Libby, Chief Executive Officer of BeneLynk.“We're extremely proud of what we've built, but even more proud of the millions of people who are healthier today because they were able to access the help they needed.”
BeneLynk attributes its growth to its commitment to innovation, transparency, and human connection. In close partnership with health plans, community organizations, and federal partners, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the company has developed new service models and outreach strategies to meet members where they are and reduce barriers to accessing care.
As BeneLynk enters its second decade, the company is investing in expanded capabilities, new product offerings, and deeper integration with healthcare partners to further strengthen outcomes for the populations it serves.
“We're not celebrating the past without building for the future,” added Michel Martinez, Chief Technology Officer.“The next decade will be focused on scaling, advanced innovations, and continuing to prove that when people have the right support, better outcomes follow.”
About BeneLynk
BeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes barriers so members can live their healthiest lives.
