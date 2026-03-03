Ticket Toro Law Firm Files Federal Lawsuit Challenging Constitutionality Of Florida License Plate Statute

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ticket Toro Law Firm ( ) has filed a federal declaratory judgment action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida (Case No. 1:26-cv-21355-JAL) challenging the constitutionality of section 320.061, Florida Statutes.

The lawsuit seeks a judicial declaration that the statute is facially unconstitutional under the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment because it fails to define what conduct is criminal.

The complaint alleges that section 320.061 criminalizes attaching material that“interferes with” the“legibility, angular visibility, or detectability of any feature or detail” of a license plate-without defining those operative terms or establishing measurable standards for enforcement.

Statewide Enforcement Split

Law enforcement agencies across Florida have adopted conflicting interpretations of the same statutory language. In some counties, standard decorative license plate frames are treated as lawful if alphanumeric characters and the registration decal remain visible. In others, identical frames have resulted in criminal citations and arrests.

The complaint documents that 422 criminal citations were issued in Miami-Dade County alone between October 1, 2025 and January 24, 2026 under section 320.061, including 195 issued after statewide clarification guidance was released.

Ticket Toro contends that this enforcement divergence demonstrates the absence of objective standards and permits arbitrary application, rendering the statute void for vagueness.

Declaratory Relief Sought

The federal action seeks a declaration under 28 U.S.C. §§ 2201–2202 that section 320.061 is facially unconstitutional, a judicial determination that enforcement of the statute violates the Fourteenth Amendment, and related relief consistent with a finding that a facially unconstitutional statute is void ab initio.

The firm states that the action is limited to declaratory relief designed to obtain constitutional clarity from the federal courts.

Parallel Appellate Challenge

In a separate action, Ticket Toro has asked a Miami-Dade County Court Judge to certify the constitutional question to the Third District Court of Appeal as a question of great public importance. State of Florida v. Guerra, Case No. 13-2025-CT-AL5OJ0E.

Together, the federal declaratory action and the state appellate proceeding seek authoritative judicial review of a statute that the firm argues exposes millions of Florida motorists to potential criminal misdemeanor prosecution without clear statutory standards.

Media Coverage

The enforcement data underlying the federal complaint has been the subject of investigative reports by NBC 6 South Florida and Telemundo 51, both of which featured Ticket Toro's interactive enforcement map documenting citation patterns across Miami-Dade County. The data analysis has also been cited as evidence in court filings challenging the statute.

“This case is about constitutional notice and uniform application of criminal law. When a statute's boundaries cannot be objectively determined from its text, judicial review is essential.”

- Anna Quesada, Esq., Ticket Toro Law Firm

