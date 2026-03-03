Jcdecaux Awarded 10-Year Advertising Contract At Denver International Airport (DEN)

DEN is the 10 th busiest airport in the world with over 82 million passengers

Paris, 3 March, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that its subsidiary, JCDecaux North America, has been selected to receive a 10-year advertising contract for Denver International Airport (DEN), following a comprehensive competitive bid process. The contract will be considered by Denver City Council and, if approved, is scheduled to become effective in May 2026.

DEN is one of the world's largest and most crucial transportation hubs, serving over 82 million passengers annually, and was recently ranked as the tenth busiest airport in the world by passenger traffic in 2025. As a major US hub known for its ambitious international route development, the airport's "Vision 100" plan aims to prepare the airport to serve 100 million passengers annually in the next several years. The new partnership will see JCDecaux overhaul the airport's media landscape with significant investment in cutting-edge digital technology and high-impact display formats.

The new program will focus on integrating a state-of-the-art digital program within the recently redeveloped Great Hall and across all concourses, providing advertisers with dynamic, flexible, and targeted opportunities while generating substantial non-aeronautical revenue for the airport.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said:“We are incredibly proud to partner with Denver International Airport, a true symbol of modern aviation and growth. This significant win reinforces JCDecaux's market leadership in the global airport sector, where JCDecaux now operates the advertising contract in 14 of the world's 25 largest airports, delivering 54% of the audience. We are committed to developing a sophisticated, world-class media platform that truly reflects DEN's pioneering spirit and delivers exceptional engagement for both travellers and brand partners.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.

Join us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department : Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – ...

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – ...

Attachment

03-03-26 # Denver Airport_ENG