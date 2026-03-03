Frisco Family Law Attorney Philip W. Moore, Jr. Receives Super Lawyer Award For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Moore Family Law, P.C. is proud to announce that Philip W. Moore, Jr. has been named to the 2026 Super Lawyers list. This recognition underscores Mr. Moore's legal acumen and proven history of securing positive results in family law matters through careful preparation, strategic advocacy, and a clear understanding of the challenges clients face.

Mr. Moore has also been recognized by Expertise as one of the Best Divorce Lawyers in Frisco, reflecting his consistent record of client service and professional accomplishment. Additionally, he has received Pro Bono recognition from the State Bar of Texas for his commitment to serving individuals and families in need of legal assistance.

Mr. Moore further demonstrated his dedication to the legal community through eight years of involvement with the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Texas, contributing to the advancement and development of family law practice in the state.

Before focusing his practice on family law, Mr. Moore gained substantial experience in general civil trial practice, where he handled personal injury defense and a wide range of commercial litigation matters on behalf of corporations and insurance companies. Drawing on this foundation, Mr. Moore transitioned his practice to family law. He has handled hundreds of cases involving divorce, child custody, property division, enforcement actions, and other complex domestic matters.

About Moore Family Law, P.C.

At Moore Family Law, P.C., we represent clients in divorce and family law matters throughout Frisco and North Texas. Our firm handles issues including contested and uncontested divorce, child custody and visitation, child support, property division, modifications, and enforcement actions.

To schedule a consultation with Moore Family Law, P.C., call 214-764-8033 today. Visit to learn about the services we offer.

