Middle East Compostable Packaging Market UAE And Saudi Arabia Regulations Drive Shift Toward Sustainable Solutions

Ottawa, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Middle East compostable packaging market size stood at USD 521.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 857.76 million by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Meant by the Compostable Packaging in the Middle East?

Middle East compostable packaging refers to eco-friendly, plant-based packaging

Middle East Government Initiatives for the Compostable Packaging Industry:

: This federal mandate prohibits the trade of single-use plastic bags and extends to plastic cups and cutlery by 2026, explicitly exempting certified compostable alternatives.: These frameworks involve massive investments in biodegradable material development and a goal to divert 94% of Riyadh's waste from landfills through industrial composting.: A Ministry of Municipality law that requires all food establishments to replace traditional plastic bags with biodegradable, compostable, or reusable versions.: This local initiative enforces waste segregation and provides incentives for businesses to adopt

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Middle East Compostable Packaging Market?

What is the Potential Growth Rate of The Middle East Compostable Packaging Industry?

The Middle East compostable packaging industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by strict government bans on single-use plastics, rising consumer awareness of environmental sustainability, and the rapid growth of e-commerce. Governments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are implementing bans, levies, and strict regulations on single-use plastic bags and items, forcing a shift towards compliant, certified compostable alternatives. The surge in online shopping and food delivery services across the region is increasing the demand for eco-friendly packaging

Regional Analysis:

Saudi Arabia Compostable Packaging Market Growth Trends

The Saudi Arabia compostable packaging market, a major driver in the Middle East, is propelled by Vision 2030 sustainability initiatives, rising environmental awareness, and strict regulations on single-use plastics. increased e-commerce, strict government regulations on plastic waste, and the adoption of green technologies under economic diversification efforts are boosting demand. The market is characterized by a shift toward eco-friendly alternatives in the food service industry, where many establishments are transitioning to compostable, sustainable, and biodegradable materials.

The UAE Compostable Packaging Market Trends

The UAE compostable packaging market, driven by strict government bans on single-use plastics and rising eco-conscious consumer demand, is dominated by Polylactic acid (PLA) and paper-based solutions, particularly in food service and e-commerce, as the nation aims for a circular economy. The booming e-commerce sector is pushing for eco-friendly, durable, and lightweight packaging to meet the demand for sustainable shipping materials. Major players operating in this space include BASF SE, Mondi PLC, Tetra Pak, Amcor PLC, and Smurfit Kappa Group PLC.

More Insights of Towards Packaging: