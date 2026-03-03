Sierra Leone Surpasses Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign Targets, Closes Gap On Cervical Cancer Elimination

Sierra Leone has scored a major public health milestone by exceeding national targets in a recent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, helping to accelerate progress towards eliminating cervical cancer as a public health threat by 2030.

The campaign, using a multi-age cohort strategy, targeted adolescent girls across a wider age range rather than a single age, aiming to rapidly increase population immunity, reduce cervical cancer cases and bridge immunity gaps.

Led by the government, with technical support from World Health Organization (WHO) and in collaboration with UNICEF, UNFPA, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and other partners, the national campaign vaccinated more than 1 million girls, achieving 116% coverage against an initial target of around 868 300 girls. For the first time, age eligibility was expanded to girls aged 11 to 18 years.

For the girls, the impact is deeply personal.“Taking the HPV vaccine makes me feel protected and hopeful. I want to grow up healthy, finish my education, and become someone who helps my family and my country,” says Grace Lamin*, a student from St. Joseph's Convent Secondary School in Freetown.

The week-long campaign, officially launched at Lamin's school in November 2025, built on the introduction of HPV vaccination into routine immunization in 2022 and was implemented as part of an integrated national strategy that combines vaccination, expanded screening and timely treatment services. The launch coincided with the first-ever global commemoration of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, designated during the 78th World Health Assembly earlier that year.

At the launch, the Minister of Health, Dr Austin Demby, called on families and communities to act collectively, stating,“we all have a responsibility to protect the women and girls in our homes and communities.”

Cervical cancer is preventable by vaccine yet remains the deadliest cancer affecting women in Sierra Leone. It is the second most common cancer among women aged 15‒49 in the country, with more than 500 new cases and nearly 370 deaths recorded annually.

Results from the concluded campaign demonstrate both scale and equity. Of the more than 1 million girls vaccinated across the country, 66% attend school and 34% were out of school, reflecting deliberate efforts to reach the most vulnerable. Of those vaccinated, 64% of schoolgirls and 53% of out-of-school girls received the HPV vaccine for the first time.

Safety monitoring remained robust throughout implementation. A total of 514 adverse events following immunization were reported, with only two classified as serious, all of which were promptly investigated and managed. Vaccine utilization reached 107%, underscoring efficient deployment and strong demand.

WHO provided key technical expertise to the campaign, supporting microplanning, training health workers, strengthening safety surveillance and ensuring quality and equity across all districts.

The Ministry of Health first piloted the HPV vaccine in 2013 in Bo District, with plans for nationwide rollout. However, the effort was disrupted by the 2014 Ebola outbreak and later by the COVID 19 pandemic, delaying expansion for several years. A limited national rollout was eventually conducted in 2022, targeting only 10 year old girls.

In 2023, the government, supported by WHO, Gavi, UNICEF and other partners, introduced the National Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy to intensify prevention efforts.

With vaccination coverage now exceeding 70%, Sierra Leone is advancing steadily toward the global cervical cancer elimination targets, which are: 90% of girls fully vaccinated with HPV vaccine by age 15; 70% of women screened for cervical cancer using high-performance tests by 35 and again by 45 years of age; and 90% of women identified with cervical disease receiving treatment by 2030.

“The successful conclusion of the HPV campaign demonstrates what coordinated leadership, community trust and strong partnerships can achieve,” says Dr George Ameh, WHO Representative in Sierra Leone.“With sustained investment and continued integration, Sierra Leone is making tangible progress toward achieving the goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization - Sierra Leone.