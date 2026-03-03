Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Stock Markets End Mixed Amid US-Israel Attacks

2026-03-03 07:11:45
(MENAFN) US stock markets ended mixed on Monday as investors weighed the risk of a broader Middle East conflict following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15% to 48,904.78, while the Nasdaq rose 0.36% to 22,748.86, and the S&P 500 inched up 0.04% to 6,881.62. The Volatility Index, or “fear index,” jumped 7.96% to 21.44 points.

Markets reacted to the ongoing military campaign in Iran, which reportedly killed several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as subsequent drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in the region.

US President Donald Trump said Operation Epic Fury is expected to last four to five weeks but could continue longer if necessary, noting that the campaign is proceeding “ahead of schedule.” Airlines were among the hardest hit due to suspended regional flights, while defense stocks surged as investors sought safer exposure, with Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman all posting gains.

MENAFN

