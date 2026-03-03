Manipur: 24 People From Four Communities Embark On 11-Day National Integration Tour Across Four States

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, March 3 (IANS) In a unique display of ethnic harmony, 24 young people from four different communities of Manipur -- Meitei, Kuki, Naga and Meitei Pangal (Muslim) -- have embarked on an 11-day National Integration Tour that will take them to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressed happiness that the participants are representing an integrated Manipur, as they belong to various communities residing in the state.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday flagged off the National Integration Tour 2025-26 at the Assam Rifles complex in Keithelmanbi.

The tour, organised by the 33 Battalion of the Assam Rifles, will cover Imphal, Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Mumbai and Kolkata from March 3 to 13.

A total of 24 youths -- six each from the Meitei, Kuki, Naga and Meitei Pangal (Muslim) communities -- are part of the initiative.

CM Khemchand Singh said that during the ethnic conflict in the state, more than 47,000 people belonging to both the Meitei and Kuki communities were relocated to safer zones by the Assam Rifles to ensure their security and well-being.

He commended the prompt and dedicated efforts of the Assam Rifles in carrying out the relocation process during the hostilities.

The Chief Minister further said that despite differences, elders should not jeopardise the future of children.

“We should forgive and forget the past and jointly move towards bringing peace and development in the state,” he observed.

As part of the programme, an interactive session was held during which the Chief Minister personally engaged with the participating youths.

While interacting with the Kuki participants, he greeted them in the Kuki dialect, asking,“Bu nanehtaham” (Have you eaten food?). The six Kuki youths responded,“Ka Ne Tai” (We have eaten food).

During the interaction, he encouraged the participants to make the most of the opportunity and gain meaningful experiences during the tour.

He also assured them that the state government would extend unwavering support and assistance.

In a symbolic gesture of unity and inclusiveness, a group comprising one member from each community was formed, and a flag was handed over to them to represent collective harmony and shared identity.

Kits were also distributed to the participants. During the event, officials of the Assam Rifles also introduced the Chief Minister to a group of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets drawn from various communities across the state, highlighting the spirit of unity among the youths.

The programme was attended by former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Tarun Vijay, Brigadier Pratyush Kumar and students, among others.