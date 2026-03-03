Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-03-03 07:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc Managers' transactions March 3, 2026 at 14.00 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Taru Uotila
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Taru Uotila
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 145277/6/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1808 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1808 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR


Aspo Plc


Erkka Repo
CFO


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki


For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, ...


Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term.Aspo's businesses ESL Shipping and Telko enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation


