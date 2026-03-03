Natalie Kon-Yu
- Associate Professor, Creative Writing and Literary Studies, Victoria University
Natalie Kon-yu was awarded her PhD in English and the Creative Arts from Murdoch University, Western Australia, and is now living in Melbourne. Natalie is an author and co-commissioning editor of Just Between Us: Australian Writers Tell the Truth about Female Friendship (2013) and Mothers and Others: Why Not All Women are Mothers and Not All Mothers Are the Same (2015) both published by Pan Macmillan. Natalie's creative and critical work has been published nationally and internationally and she is on the steering committee of the WHCV which aims to establish the first women's museum in Victoria. She is currently researching gender bias in the publishing industry.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Creative Writing, Literature and Gender Studies, Victoria University
- 2010 Murdoch University, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment