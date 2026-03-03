Associate Professor, Creative Writing and Literary Studies, Victoria University

Natalie Kon-yu was awarded her PhD in English and the Creative Arts from Murdoch University, Western Australia, and is now living in Melbourne. Natalie is an author and co-commissioning editor of Just Between Us: Australian Writers Tell the Truth about Female Friendship (2013) and Mothers and Others: Why Not All Women are Mothers and Not All Mothers Are the Same (2015) both published by Pan Macmillan. Natalie's creative and critical work has been published nationally and internationally and she is on the steering committee of the WHCV which aims to establish the first women's museum in Victoria. She is currently researching gender bias in the publishing industry.

–present Lecturer in Creative Writing, Literature and Gender Studies, Victoria University

2010 Murdoch University, PhD

