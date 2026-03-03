Searcherries Announces AI Search Statistics Report: 59% Say AI Search Reduces Or Replaces Traditional Search
Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Searcherries today announced the publication of its new report, "AI Search Statistics: Survey, Research & Trends," outlining how AI search tools are changing information-seeking behavior and how citations appear in AI-generated answers.
Key findings
- 78.0% of respondents say they use AI search multiple times per week (including 54.1% daily).
58.7% report that AI search has reduced or replaced their use of traditional search engines. 27.5% say they never open source links after receiving an AI answer.
Top use cases include quick fact-checking (67.0%) and deep research/topic synthesis (52.3%). The top reason for choosing AI search is speed (68.8%), followed by personalized advice (40.4%).
What users do after getting an AI answer
When asked about post-answer behaviour, the most common response was opening one or two links (34.9%) to verify or learn more. Another 17.4% said they cross-check using traditional search, while 10.1% continue the conversation with follow-up questions. A smaller share (7.3%) save or copy answers to notes, and 27.5% say they do not click sources at all.
How sources show up in AI search results
The research team also summarized patterns from a citations dataset covering 24,069 multi-turn sessions across 13 AI search models, spanning 72 languages and over 171,000 citations. In that dataset, 71.2% of answers included at least one citation, with 3.7 citations per answer on average, while roughly 29% included none. The analysis also found a strong "long-tail" effect: 64.3% of cited domains appeared only once, even as a small set of domains attracted a disproportionate share of citations.
Methodology
The U.S. survey polled 1,090 respondents in February 2026. Questions covered usage frequency, tasks, motivations, post-answer behaviour, and impact on traditional search habits. The accompanying citations analysis is based on a compiled dataset of multi-turn AI search sessions and observed citations within AI-generated answers.
About Searcherries
Searcherries is a company that builds an AI visibility platform to help brands measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers.
