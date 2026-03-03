Losar Festivities: Tibetans In Dharamshala Pray For Dalai Lama, Peace

Losar Festivities Culminate with Prayers for Peace

Thousands of Tibetans gathered at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, on the first full moon day of the Tibetan New Year to celebrate the 15th day of Losar on Tuesday and offer prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama and for global peace.

The occassion considered highly auspicious in Tibetan Buddhism, marks the culmination of Losar festivities. Devotees assembled for special prayers amid a spiritually significant full moon day. The Tibetan spiritual leader, who usually attends the ceremony, was not present this year due to prior engagements.

Tsering Chomphel, president of the Tibetan Youth Congress, told ANI, "Today it's the 15th day of the Tibetan Lunar Calendar, it's the first month, so we consider it a very auspicious day. We are all gathered here and pray, and since the situation is critical in the world these days, peace is needed, so that's why we are praying for ourselves and for peace in the world. In terms of Tibetan Buddhism, it's a very spiritual and auspicious day today."

Lodup, a Buddhist nun, said that special prayers had been organised over five days at the temple. "We are holding special 5-day prayers in the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala here. This is the 5th day today, and it's special because it's a full moon day also, and we are praying for the long life of the Dalai Lama, and we are also praying for world peace," she said.

International Devotees Participate

Apart from members of the Tibetan exile community, foreign devotees also participated in the celebrations, with a devotee from the United States praying for the ongoing conflict in West Asia and hoping for peace.

Christine, a devotee from the United States, said, "I am here to embrace the celebration of Losar, full moon and other prayers for the world. I am here to express my love for the world. I am also praying for the Middle East and for every sentient being and hoping that love and compassion can bring peace and help the world."

Emotional Appeal from Former Political Detainees

Earlier, on February 23, former Tibetan political detainees, along with the Lhasa Boys' Association Switzerland, presented a Long Life Prayer ceremony to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala, according to a report by Phayul.

The ceremony included a deeply emotional appeal on behalf of Tibetans living inside Tibet, read by former political prisoner Ngawang Sangdrol, who was arrested at the age of 13 and spent eleven years in prison. The message conveyed the collective longing of Tibetans for the Dalai Lama's return to Tibet and expressed sorrow over their current situation under Chinese governance, Phayul reported. (ANI)

