Affiliate Of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners To Acquire Care From IAC



LOS ANGELES, CA, Mar 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-headquartered private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions in the middle market, today announced that an affiliate of Pacific Avenue has entered into an agreement to acquire Care from IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC). Care is a leading platform and brand in the growing $400 billion market for family care, anchored by the largest online network of background-checked child and senior caregivers in the U.S. Care operates both a scaled consumer marketplace and an enterprise benefits platform. Since 2007, more than 45 million people have turned to Care to find child care, senior care, pet care and housekeeping support. Care also partners with more than 700 employers, including many of the Fortune 100, to deliver care-related benefits that combine access to the Care platform and comprehensive backup care solutions provided in-home, in-center and through camps and activities, along with a broader suite of care support solutions. As a standalone company, Care will accelerate its enterprise expansion while continuing to strengthen its consumer marketplace. With Pacific Avenue's investment and support, the Company will move faster on product innovation, scale its employer partnerships, and enhance the platform experience for the millions of families and caregivers who rely on it. "We are thrilled to announce the Care transaction, the first investment in Pacific Avenue Fund II. The transaction aligns perfectly with Pacific Avenue's track record of executing corporate carve-outs to acquire market-leading businesses. Care is an industry leader with a brand built on trust, a strong reputation, and a proven leadership team. Care has a clear path for growth as an independent, standalone company. We're excited to work with Brad, Michelle, and the Care team to unlock the company's full potential in serving families, caregivers, and its enterprise partners."- Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue "Caregiving is foundational to how families live and how businesses operate," said Brad Wilson, CEO of Care. "This partnership allows us to deepen our support for families and caregivers while expanding the ways we serve employers who recognize that caregiving is a workforce issue. We're entering this next chapter with strength, clarity, and a renewed commitment to building the most beloved platform for care." "Care enters this next chapter with a profitable foundation. This transaction positions us to further invest in our platform, expand our employer partnerships, and scale efficiently while maintaining the financial discipline that has strengthened our performance," said Michelle Arbov, Chief Financial Officer of Care. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026. Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Pacific Avenue. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to Pacific Avenue. KPMG LLP provided accounting and tax advisory services. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to IAC and Latham and Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to IAC. About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has approximately $3.8 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit . Contact Information

