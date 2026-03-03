Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 6.1 Quake Rattles Indonesia's Sumatra Coast

Magnitude 6.1 Quake Rattles Indonesia's Sumatra Coast


2026-03-03 02:57:26
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the waters off Indonesia's Northern Sumatra province on Tuesday morning, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences confirmed.

The seismic event struck at 04:56 GMT at a dangerously shallow depth of just 10 kilometers — roughly 6.2 miles — amplifying the potential for surface-level impact across the surrounding region.

The tremor originated offshore, west of Sumatra island, an area that sits squarely within the notorious Pacific "Ring of Fire" — a volatile seismic corridor responsible for the majority of the world's most destructive earthquakes and volcanic activity.

As of the time of reporting, no casualties or structural damage had been recorded.

MENAFN03032026000045017169ID1110809105



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search