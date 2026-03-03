403
Magnitude 6.1 Quake Rattles Indonesia's Sumatra Coast
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the waters off Indonesia's Northern Sumatra province on Tuesday morning, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences confirmed.
The seismic event struck at 04:56 GMT at a dangerously shallow depth of just 10 kilometers — roughly 6.2 miles — amplifying the potential for surface-level impact across the surrounding region.
The tremor originated offshore, west of Sumatra island, an area that sits squarely within the notorious Pacific "Ring of Fire" — a volatile seismic corridor responsible for the majority of the world's most destructive earthquakes and volcanic activity.
As of the time of reporting, no casualties or structural damage had been recorded.
