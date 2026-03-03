Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Iran's Gerash Amid Escalating Israeli-US Attacks

2026-03-03 02:34:14
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the Gerash region in Iran on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, as the country witnesses escalating US-Israeli attacks.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

Khaleej Times

