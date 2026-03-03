403
IRGC Reports Attacks on American Military Sites Across Gulf Region
(MENAFN) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced Monday that it had targeted US military installations in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.
According to a statement from the corps, 26 drones and five ballistic missiles were launched at both stationary and mobile US military assets in Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, and the Strait of Hormuz.
Kuwait’s Arifjan US Base was reportedly struck by a dozen UAVs, while in the UAE, the US command and control center at Al Minhad Air Base was targeted with six drones and five ballistic missiles. US Navy facilities in Bahrain that had previously remained untouched were reportedly hit by six UAVs.
As stated by reports, satellite imagery analyzed by experts showed that numerous buildings at the US Navy’s largest regional base—the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain—were completely destroyed during the strikes.
The attacks come amid a major regional military confrontation following coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, which reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes across the Gulf, hitting US military assets and energy infrastructure in at least eight countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.
