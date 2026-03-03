403
UN Warns of Highest Conflict Numbers Affecting Millions of Kids
(MENAFN) A senior UN official warned Monday that children are facing unprecedented dangers as the world confronts the highest number of armed conflicts since World War II, with attacks on schools and other grave violations sharply on the rise.
“This debate comes at a moment of exceptional relevance. Today, we face the highest number of armed conflicts since the Second World War. The number of civilians killed in these conflicts is the highest in decades,” Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council, chaired by US First Lady Melania Trump.
“Our reality is clear: when conflicts erupt, children are among those most severely affected,” she added.
DiCarlo highlighted that recent developments over the past two days illustrate the immediate threats to children, with schools in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman closing and transitioning to remote learning due to ongoing military operations in the region.
She also referenced reports from Iran regarding potential casualties among children following a strike on an elementary school in Minab, noting that US authorities are investigating these claims.
Globally, she said, one in five children—approximately 473 million—now live in or are fleeing conflict zones. The UN has verified that grave violations against children increased by 25% from 2023 to 2024, with incidents of rape and other sexual violence rising by 35%.
“In violent conflicts, schools can be one of the only safe spaces that protect children from recruitment, trafficking and exploitation,” DiCarlo emphasized.
“In violent conflicts, schools can be one of the only safe spaces that protect children from recruitment, trafficking and exploitation,” DiCarlo emphasized.
