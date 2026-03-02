Shimla Murder: Main Accused Arrested In Theog Within 24 Hours Of Crime

The Shimla district police have arrested the main accused within 24 hours in connection with a suspected murder case reported from the Theog subdivision.

Details of the Crime

The incident came to light on February 28, 2026, from Village Jarai, Post Office Devgarh, Tehsil Theog. An FIR was registered at Police Station Theog under Section 103(1) (302 IPC) based on the statement of Jagdish, a resident of Village Jarai, who is engaged in agriculture and horticulture. According to the complainant, he had allowed a Nepali family to stay in two rooms at his orchard shed for work purposes. The family included Suresh, his wife, their three daughters, two sons, and his nephew Dhani Ram. On the morning of February 28, when Jagdish reached the shed, both rooms were found locked. Upon checking, one room was empty, while Dhani Ram was found lying unconscious on the floor in the second room. He was not breathing and was declared dead at the scene. The complainant suspected that Suresh had committed the crime during the night and fled with his family.

Investigation and Swift Arrest

Following the incident, a forensic team and SFSL Junga examined the crime scene. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Theog, also inspected the spot. Physical and digital evidence was collected, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the case. Police scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and deployed three teams to trace the accused. The suspect's description was also circulated through the media. Based on CCTV analysis, local inquiries, and digital evidence, the police received intelligence inputs that the accused was hiding in Village Sharmathu under Sharmala Panchayat. On March 1, 2026, a police team conducted a raid in Sharmathu village and arrested the accused, Suresh.

Preliminary Findings

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly murdered Dhani Ram under the influence of alcohol due to an old rivalry, using an agricultural tool as the weapon. Further investigation into the case is underway. Additional Superintendent of Police Shimla, Abhishek, stated, "Shimla Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within 24 hours. A thorough investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on evidence."

