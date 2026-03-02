Ukrainian Forces Stabilize Situation Near Huliaipole, Launch Counterstrikes National Guard

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk announced this on television.

"First of all, we see that the Huliaipole sector has become more active. Despite it previously being considered a sector with a relatively low pace of combat engagements, over the past few months the enemy has been trying to count on sudden advances, the capture of settlements, and movement toward Huliaipole," Muzychuk said.

According to him, a high intensity of fighting is now recorded daily in this sector. The enemy also attempted to seize the initiative and expand the "gray zone," but Ukrainian units managed to stabilize the situation.

"Even though the enemy tried to take the initiative and create conditions for expanding both the 'gray zone' and offensive actions, the Defense Forces have been quite effective in conducting search-and-strike operations, stabilizing the situation in these sectors – particularly in the Oleksandrivka sector – and even carrying out counterstrike actions," Muzychuk said.

The spokesperson also noted that no large mechanized assaults have been recorded in the area in recent weeks, although the enemy is actively using drones.

"The number of infantry groups involved in assaults is currently quite large. However, for example, no major mechanized assaults have taken place here in recent weeks," he said.

Muzychuk added that the flat terrain in the area facilitates the active use of drones, including loitering munitions. Ukrainian forces are intensifying efforts to destroy them in order to prevent the enemy from obtaining reconnaissance data and carrying out strikes.

As reported, 145 combat engagements were recorded between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invading troops along the front line on March 1.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces