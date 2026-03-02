Origence Report Highlights Strategies For Membership Growth In A Digital-First Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, today released a comprehensive research paper titled "A roadmap for credit unions to serve more members, grow loans and build long-term success in the Southeast." As 55% of U.S. credit unions report declining membership, this report provides actionable insights for credit union leaders navigating slowing membership growth, rising risk, and evolving expectations of members.

As credit unions face an aging member base and heightened competition, this report offers a roadmap for sustainable growth through smarter lending strategies, technology adoption, and mission-driven innovation.

Key takeaways from the research paper include:



Discover how credit unions participating in indirect lending achieved up to 11.2% membership growth while those not participating saw a 0.4% decline, revealing indirect lending as a proven path to reversing membership stagnation.



Learn how policy-controlled AI underwriting can increase approvals by up to 15% without increasing risk, expanding access to the nearly 45 million credit-invisible Americans who are often overlooked by traditional scoring models.



Understand how unified technology workflows compress application-to-funding cycles from days to minutes, directly improving pull-through rates, member satisfaction, and dealer relationships.



Explore state-by-state analysis for Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi, including specific opportunities, challenges, and demographic insights that help credit unions tailor their indirect lending strategies to local markets.



Access a practical implementation framework that guides credit unions through piloting, governing, and scaling intelligent indirect lending programs with appropriate risk controls.

"Credit unions are at a pivotal moment. Membership growth is slowing, and younger generations expect a completely different experience," said Brit Barker, SVP of Sales at Origence. "This report shows that the path forward is about lending more intelligently. By combining technology, partnerships, and purpose, credit unions can turn a single loan into a lifelong relationship."

The full report Smart Credit Union Lending for Inclusive Growth is available for download-essential reading for credit union executives, lending professionals, and anyone focused on membership growth strategies in competitive markets.

About Origence

O rigence

Attachment

Smart credit union lending for inclusive growth

CONTACT: Alison Barksdale Origence 817-219-6281...