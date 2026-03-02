Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Meteorology Observes Light Rain In Some Northern Areas

2026-03-02 05:10:13
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department reported that some northern areas of the country are receiving light rain.

The department has issued a marine warning of strong winds and high seas, as thundery rain is forecast during the night. Wave heights will range from 3 to 5ft, rising to up to 8ft at times.

Moderate to fresh northwesterly to northeasterly winds will blow across Qatar, with strong gusts at certain periods.

The Peninsula

