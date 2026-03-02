Qatar Meteorology Observes Light Rain In Some Northern Areas
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department reported that some northern areas of the country are receiving light rain.
The department has issued a marine warning of strong winds and high seas, as thundery rain is forecast during the night. Wave heights will range from 3 to 5ft, rising to up to 8ft at times.
Moderate to fresh northwesterly to northeasterly winds will blow across Qatar, with strong gusts at certain periods.Read Also
-
LIVE UPDATES: Smoke rises from US Embassy in Kuwait; Saudi intercepts drones targeting Ras Tanura oil refinery
'No indication' Iran nuclear installations hit: IAEA
Riyadh's King Fahd stadium to host 2027 Asian Cup final
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment