China And Global Passenger Car Intelligent Steering Industry Research Report 2025-2026 Featuring Leading Oems Across The Supply Chain, Layout, System Integrators, Corner Modules,

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include the growing adoption and affordability of rear-wheel steering, boosted by a 36.5% installation increase and innovations such as Denza's unique driving modes and Maextro's pavement pre-emption. Additionally, new national standards support steer-by-wire tech, with 48V systems being actively developed.

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Car Intelligent Steering Industry Research Report, 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Intelligent steering research: Rear-wheel steering prices drop to RMB200,000-250,000

Rear-wheel steering installations increased by 36.5% year-on-year

From January to October 2025, the number of vehicles equipped with rear-wheel steering reached 106,000, representing a year-on-year increase of 36.5%. IM alone held a 45.4% market share in rear-wheel steering.

The starting price for the rear-wheel steering configuration is as low as RMB219,900. The starting price for the 2025 IM L6 with rear-wheel steering (steering angle: 9) is RMB219,900. In addition, the starting price of the 2026 IM LS6 with rear-wheel steering is as low as RMB224,900, meaning that rear-wheel steering is no longer an exclusive feature of high-end models.

Denza: "Toe-in" Driving Mode in Rain and Snow, 15 Crab-like Angle

The Denza N8L, equipped with rear-wheel steering and based on the e3 platform, offers an "toe-in" driving mode in rain and snow. This means that the two rear wheels can be turned inward, similar to skiing, where the feet are kept in an toe-in position to maintain body stability and achieve deceleration.

The Denza Z9GT, which also uses the e3 platform, has its front and rear wheels rotating in the same direction, allowing the vehicle to move diagonally and achieve a crab-like motion, which can increase the vehicle's flexibility in narrow spaces. Its rear wheel steering angle is 10, but with the integrated dual-motor differential control, it can achieve a maximum crab angle of 15.

Maextro: Rear-Wheel Steering with Pavement Pre-Emption and 16 Crab Angle

The Maextro S800, which uses the Huawei Touring Dragon Platform, features 12 rear-wheel steering. The Touring Dragon Platform is deeply integrated with the fusion perception and prediction network based on HUAWEI ADS to achieve pavement pre-emption and chassis control. The rear wheel steering is combined with pavement pre-emption to enable cornering pre-emptive steering and improve cornering speed. In addition, the Maextro S800 features rear-wheel steering and differential torque control, enabling a 16 crab-like driving mode.

New national steering standards have been released, removing the mandatory requirement for mechanical steering connections, thus providing a standard for steer-by-wire

On December 2, 2025, the national certification standard GB17675-2025 "Basic Requirements for Automotive Steering Systems" was officially released. The new standard will completely replace the previous "GB17675-2021" standard from July 1, 2026. One of the most significant revisions to the new standard is the removal of mandatory requirements for mechanical connections to address emerging technologies such as steer-by-wire (SBW) and electric power steering (EPS).

In addition, this revision adds requirements for failure, alarm and functional safety of steer-by-wire systems, defines the safety boundaries of steer-by-wire, and revises the functional safety requirements for transmission steering systems and rear wheel steering, guiding the iterative development of steering technology in China. The standard was drafted by several OEMs, including domestic and joint venture brands such as NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, BYD, Geely, Xiaomi, Huawei, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz.

Several OEMs have already planned to equip their vehicles with steer-by-wire products, and it is expected that steer-by-wire will be widely adopted in vehicles in 2026-2027.

48V Steer-by-Wire is popular

To meet the demand for higher power and dynamic response, 48V steer-by-wire has entered the market. Currently, companies such as Bosch Huayu, Xiaomi Group, Tuopu Group, DECO Automotive, and Jingwei Hirain have launched or deployed 48V steer-by-wire systems.

Bosch Huayu: 48V Direct-Drive Steer-by-Wire

In December 2025, Bosch Huayu showcased its 48V direct-drive steer-by-wire at its technology day. A representative stated that "the 48V architecture reduces current and heat dissipation while meeting the demand for high power output." In scenarios requiring high power output, such as emergency avoidance and automated parking, the advantages of steering performance influenced by the 48V architecture will be more significant, and the driver can intuitively perceive the faster steering response brought about by the increase in engine speed. It is reported that Bosch Huayu's 48V steer-by-wire product is expected to enter mass production as early as 2027.

Tuopu Group: 48V Steer-by-Wire

In June 2025, Tuopu Group showcased its innovative 48V steer-by-wire system and 48V dual-pinion electric power steering system for the first time at the 2025 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show. The 48V steer-by-wire system includes a feel simulator and a front wheel steering actuator. Compared to traditional electric power steering systems, the steer-by-wire system removes the intermediate shaft connection structure and controls the steering feel simulator and front wheel steering actuator through redundant electrical signals, achieving precise, efficient and adjustable steering control. It has advantages such as easy installation, redundancy and reliability, and high efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Intelligent Steering Overview and Industry Development Trends



Summary of Vehicle Models Equipped with SBW

Summary of Planned Models/Platforms Equipped With SBW

Summary of OEMs' Intelligent Steering Layout

Summary of Current Foreign SBW Suppliers and Products

Summary of Current Domestic SBW Suppliers and Products

Industry Summary 1: EPS Structure Upgrade

Industry Summary 2: Redundant EPS Becomes a Key Technology for the Development of Level 3 Autonomous Driving Before Widespread Application of SBW

Industry Summary 3: Rear-Wheel Steering (RWS) Accelerates its Popularization in High-End Models Industry Summary 4-10

2 Overview of the Passenger Car Intelligent Steering Industry



Passenger Car Steering Development History

Definition of Automotive Steering Systems

Classification of Automotive Steering Systems

Steering System Development Stage 1: Mechanical Steering (MS)

Steering System Development Stage 2: Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Steering System Development Stage 2: Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Steering System Development Stage 3: Electric Power Steering (EPS) Steering System Development Stage 4: Steer-by-Wire (SBW)

2.1 Passenger Car EPS System



EPS Components

Comparison between Different Types of EPS (1-2)

Comparison between Traditional Steering Systems and Redundant Steering Systems

Redundant Steering System Architecture and Technical Roadmap

Redundant EPS Technical Solutions (1-2)

Key Technologies of Redundant EPS (1-3)

Advantages of EPS Compared to Traditional Steering

EPS Industry Chain Stimulating Factors for EPS Development

2.2 Passenger Car SBW System



Basic Structure of SBW

How SBW Works

Typical SBW Layout (1-2)

Actuation & Control Strategy of SBW

Comparison between Different Intelligent Steering Technologies

Advantages and Difficulties of SBW System

Influence of SBW on OEMs and End Consumers

Stimulating Factors for SBW Development

SBW Market Size Forecast

Installation of RWS

RWS Installation: by Price Range and Brand

RWS Installation: by Level

Passenger Car Intelligent Steering Policies/Standards (1-3)

Development Direction of Passenger Car Intelligent Steering

Development Path of Passenger Car Intelligent Steering System

Key SBW Technologies

Key Technical Indicators of Passenger Car Intelligent Steering

Passenger Car Intelligent Chassis Roadmap - SBW

SBW Goals (2025-2030)

SBW Requirements for L2~L4+ Autonomous Driving Systems

Development Goals of Key Components and System Safety of SBW Experiential Development Goals and Innovative Action Planning of SBW

3 Automotive Intelligent Steering Layout of Domestic and Foreign Passenger Car OEMs

3.1 Infiniti

3.2 Toyota

3.3 Tesla

3.4 Audi

3.5 Great Wall Motor

3.6 Geely

3.7 BYD

3.8 Hongqi

3.9 Dongfeng Motor

3.10 NIO

3.11 IM

3.12 Others



BAIC

Lotus Mercedes-Benz

4 Foreign Passenger Car Intelligent Steering System Integrators

4.1 Bosch

4.2 Nexteer Automotive

4.3 Schaeffler

4.4 ZF

4.5 Mando

4.6 NSK

4.7 JTEKT

4.8 ThyssenKrupp

4.9 Astemo

4.10 KYB



5 Domestic Passenger Car Intelligent Steering System Integrators

5.1 Trinova

5.2 NASN

5.3 Tuopu Group

5.4 DECO Automotive

5.5 DIAS

5.6 Zhejiang Shibao

5.7 Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems

5.8 Tongyu Automobile

5.9 HYCET

5.10 TSING AUTO Intelligent Chassis

5.11 Henglong Group

5.12 eCDAG

5.13 Yubei Steering System (Xinxiang)

5.14 Zhuzhou Elite

5.15 Jingwei Hirain

5.16 Change Technology

5.17 BYD's 15th Business Unit



6 Passenger Car Steering System Supply Chain

6.1 Steering Motors

6.1.1 Nidec

6.1.2 Bosch

6.1.3 Johnson Electric

6.1.4 Ningbo Dechang Electric Machinery Manufacturing

6.1.5 Fuxin Dare Automotive

6.1.6 Welling

6.1.7 Others

6.2 Steering Sensors

6.2.1 Hella

6.2.2 Baolong Automotive

6.2.3 Bosch

6.2.4 TE Connectivity

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Steering System ECUs

6.3.1 NXP

6.3.2 Infineon6.3.3 Renesas

6.3.4 STMicroelectronics

6.3.5 Yuntu

6.3.6 Tongxin Microelectronics

7 Passenger Car Corner Module

7.1 Corner Module Vendors

