Geopolitical Shock in the Gulf Raises Underwriting Volatility Across Insurance Lines
Summary
Escalating hostilities in the Middle East have halted shipping transits, grounded flights across major regional hubs, and raised the risk of missile strikes on commercial infrastructure, increasing underwriting uncertainty across multiple insurance lines. From a credit perspective, higher premiums may provide short-term earnings support but are offset by elevated aggregation risk, tighter reinsurance capacity, and potential correlated losses in marine, aviation, property, and specialty lines. Prolonged disruption to energy flows and global transport networks could also increase financial market volatility, affecting insurers’ investment portfolios and capital buffers.
Key highlights include the following:
-- Escalating hostilities involving Iran have disrupted Gulf airspace and shipping, prompting war risk policy cancellations and sharp premium repricing for Hormuz transits.
-- Marine, aviation, property, travel, and supply chain insurance lines face heightened underwriting volatility and aggregation risk.
-- Prolonged transport disruption and market volatility could pressure earnings and capital for insurers with concentrated specialty exposures.
“The Iran conflict adds to a series of recent geopolitical crises that have already pressured the profitability of marine and aviation insurers. While surging war risk premiums may support earnings, the concentration risk in narrow corridors, such as the Strait of Hormuz, and the risk of simultaneous losses across multiple lines increase underwriting volatility,” said Marcos Alvarez, Managing Director, Global Financial Institution Ratings. “Companies with diversified geographic and product mixes can absorb shocks better than those focused on Middle Eastern risks. Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor accumulation exposures, reinsurance programs, and liquidity management across our rated portfolio.”
