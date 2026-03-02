403
Texas Shooting Is Possibly Linked to US Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) Authorities are investigating a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, in which two people were killed and more than a dozen others injured, as potentially linked to recent US strikes on Iran, according to reports citing law enforcement sources.
The attack occurred in a busy nightlife area near the University of Texas shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, fired from his SUV outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, killing two individuals and wounding at least 14 others.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said Diagne, a naturalized US citizen originally from Senegal, drove past the venue several times before opening fire, then exited the vehicle with a rifle to continue shooting until officers fatally shot him.
Authorities released photos showing the suspect carrying a rifle and wearing a sweatshirt labeled “Property of Allah.” He was also seen wearing clothing displaying an Iranian flag.
A law enforcement source told reports that the attack was “potentially an act of vengeance over the US attack on Iran.” Acting FBI agent in charge of the San Antonio office, Alex Doran, said the incident is being investigated as a potential terrorist act. “It’s still too early to make a determination on that,” he added.
