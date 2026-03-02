403
Israeli Attack on Iranian School Claims Over One Hundred Students
(MENAFN) A tragic airstrike has reportedly killed more than 100 students and injured dozens at a girls’ primary school in Minab, southern Iran, according to local reports. The incident occurred amid ongoing military operations in Iran carried out by Israel and supported by the United States.
Israel described its campaign as a pre-emptive strike against Iranian military and nuclear-related sites, stating the attacks aimed to neutralize perceived threats from Tehran. US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington was participating in the operation, citing stalled nuclear negotiations as the catalyst for the renewed assaults.
One of the attacks struck the elementary school in Minab, killing at least 148 students and wounding 95 more, according to officials in the area. Several graphic videos from the site show rescue workers sifting through debris in search of survivors.
“The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when it was packed with young pupils,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on X, pledging that “this crime will not go unpunished.”
