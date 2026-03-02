Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
E3 Leaders Say Ready to Destroy Iran's Missile Capabilities

E3 Leaders Say Ready to Destroy Iran's Missile Capabilities


2026-03-02 02:29:47
(MENAFN) The leaders of Europe's three major powers warned Tehran on Sunday that they stand ready to strike at the source of its missile and drone arsenal, issuing their starkest threat yet as Iranian retaliatory attacks continued to batter the region.

In a joint statement, the heads of government of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany — collectively known as the E3 — denounced Iran's strikes as reckless and indiscriminate, declaring they endangered both military personnel and civilians alike.

"We call on Iran to stop these reckless attacks immediately. We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran's capability to fire missiles and drones at their source," the statement read.

The three leaders further confirmed they had aligned with Washington and regional partners to coordinate a unified response to the spiraling crisis.

The confrontation was set in motion on Saturday when US and Israeli forces launched a sweeping military operation against Iran, killing several senior officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran answered swiftly, unleashing waves of drones and missiles against Israel, US assets, and multiple Gulf states.

The E3 declaration marks a significant hardening of European posture — signaling that the bloc is no longer content with diplomatic calls for restraint and is now openly contemplating direct military countermeasures against Iranian launch infrastructure.

MENAFN02032026000045017169ID1110807507



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search