E3 Leaders Say Ready to Destroy Iran's Missile Capabilities
(MENAFN) The leaders of Europe's three major powers warned Tehran on Sunday that they stand ready to strike at the source of its missile and drone arsenal, issuing their starkest threat yet as Iranian retaliatory attacks continued to batter the region.
In a joint statement, the heads of government of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany — collectively known as the E3 — denounced Iran's strikes as reckless and indiscriminate, declaring they endangered both military personnel and civilians alike.
"We call on Iran to stop these reckless attacks immediately. We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran's capability to fire missiles and drones at their source," the statement read.
The three leaders further confirmed they had aligned with Washington and regional partners to coordinate a unified response to the spiraling crisis.
The confrontation was set in motion on Saturday when US and Israeli forces launched a sweeping military operation against Iran, killing several senior officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran answered swiftly, unleashing waves of drones and missiles against Israel, US assets, and multiple Gulf states.
The E3 declaration marks a significant hardening of European posture — signaling that the bloc is no longer content with diplomatic calls for restraint and is now openly contemplating direct military countermeasures against Iranian launch infrastructure.
