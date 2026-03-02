403
Trump Vows Full-Force Combat Against Iran Until Objectives Met
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared Sunday that American military operations against Iran remain at full intensity, warning of further casualties ahead as Washington and Tehran edged deeper into open conflict.
"Combat operations continue at this time, in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives," Trump said in a six-minute video message posted to Truth Social, offering no specifics on what those objectives entail.
Acknowledging the human cost of the campaign, Trump struck a somber but resolute tone. "Sadly there will likely be more before it ends," he said, adding that "that's the way it is."
Trump once again directed members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to "lay down their arms" in exchange for "full immunity" — a call he has repeatedly issued since the offensive began.
On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi pushed back forcefully against the strikes in an interview with on Sunday, asserting that no foreign leader holds the authority to dictate how Tehran responds to what he described as massive, ongoing U.S.-Israeli aggression. He insisted Iran retains every right to defend itself, adding that Iranian forces "are capable enough to defend our country."
The conflict ignited Saturday morning when the United States and Israel launched coordinated large-scale airstrikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting both Israel and U.S. military installations across the Gulf region.
Earlier Sunday, Trump told media that 48 senior Iranian officials had been killed in the strikes. Iran subsequently confirmed the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes the previous day — a seismic development that further escalated an already volatile confrontation.
