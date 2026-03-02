US F-15 Fighter Jet Downed Over Kuwait Viral Video Shows Aircraft Free Falling From The Sky Engulfed In Flames

MENAFN - Live Mint) A US Air Force F-15E“Strike Eagle” fighter aircraft reportedly went down in Kuwait on Monday, 2 March, as Iran continued its strikes on US bases across the Middle East, reports and videos on social media suggested.

The pilot of the US fighter je safely ejected as the aircraft crashed, according to the reports.

| US Iran war LIVE: US F-15 fighter jet downed in Kuwait, says Iranian media

Viral videos on social media showed the Strike Eagle fighter jet crashing down in a free-fall motion as plumes of smoke billowed out of it. Other images showed Kuwait's security forces escorting the pilot out as he ejected from the aircraft.

Pilot Believed Safe After Ejecting as Jet Falls Into Kuwaiti Refinery

The pilot is believed to have survived, ejecting before the aircraft went down. Videos circulating online purportedly show the pilot on the ground and being given shelter inside a vehicle, though neither the United States nor the Kuwaiti authorities had issued official confirmation of the pilot's condition at the time of publication.

Debris from the stricken aircraft fell inside the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery, operated by the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), injuring two workers. Emergency teams were swiftly deployed to the site. The refinery, one of Kuwait's most strategically significant petroleum facilities, sits along the Gulf coast south of Kuwait City.

Iran releases photo of F 15 American pilot

Iranian State Media on Monday released a picture on Telegram allegedly of the American F15 fighter pilot whose plane was downed in Kuwait earlier on Monday morning. As tensions escalate in the region, it also shared visuals of the massive drone fleet of Iran along with Iranian strikes on US-Israeli targets in the region.

In a post on Telegram, Press TV said, "American pilot after his fighter jet crashed in Kuwait".

Friendly Fire Feared: Was a Patriot Battery Responsible?

The cause of the US Fighter Jet crash remains unconfirmed, but initial reports pointed to a particularly troubling possibility - that the F-15 may have been brought down by friendly fire, engaged in error by a Patriot air defence battery operating in Kuwaiti airspace.

| Flight status at Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin airports amid Iran-Israel war - Track

The Patriot system is an American-made platform designed to intercept ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft. In the dense, high-tempo air environment now blanketing the Gulf - with Iranian drones and missiles streaking across multiple countries simultaneously - the risk of misidentification rises sharply. Radar confusion, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system malfunctions, and communication breakdowns between coalition units have, in rare historical cases, resulted in friendly aircraft being wrongly classified as threats and engaged.

Viral Video Captures Jet in Free Fall Over Kuwait

Video of the crash spread rapidly across social media platforms on Monday, with footage purportedly showing the F-15 descending in an uncontrolled spiral before impact, the aircraft visibly engulfed in fire. Separate clips appeared to show the moment of ejection.

The footage's authenticity had not been independently verified by authorities at the time of writing, though the images drew global attention within minutes of circulation.

| US-Iran war: These Indian companies have significant exposure to Middle East

The crash occurred as the US Embassy in Kuwai issued a concurrent security alert warning American citizens to avoid approaching the embassy compound and to take immediate cover, citing "a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait." The convergence of events - a downed American jet, a besieged embassy and an active missile threat - underscored how dramatically the security environment in Kuwait, long one of Washington's most reliable Gulf partners, has deteriorated within seventy-two hours.

Day 3 of US–Iran War: Kuwait Now a Front Line

Monday's incident marks a sobering new chapter in a conflict that has moved with extraordinary speed. What began as a joint American-Israeli operation targeting Iran's senior leadership - killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and up to 40 top officials - has, within days, drawn in Hezbollah, destabilised the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, shut down regional aviation, and now claimed an American aircraft over a country not officially at war.

| Silver rate on MCX rises as US-Iran war drives demand for safe-haven assets

Kuwait, which hosts significant American military assets and has historically served as a logistical hub for US operations in the region, now finds itself squarely in the crosshairs of Iran's retaliatory campaign. With no official statement yet issued on the circumstances of the crash, and the pilot's status unconfirmed by formal channels, the fog of war over the Gulf deepened further on Monday morning.

Further details are expected as US Central Command and Kuwaiti authorities respond.