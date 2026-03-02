403
US-Israeli Strikes Kill Four Senior Iranian Military Officials
(MENAFN) Iranian authorities report on Sunday that four high-ranking military officials were killed in joint US-Israeli attacks that began the previous day, according to statements cited by reports.
The officials were targeted while attending a meeting of the Defense Council. Those killed include Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh.
Additional senior figures reported killed in recent air raids by Iran’s Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defense Works and Values include Maj. Gen. Mohammad Shirazi, Head of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Gen. Shahid Saleh Asadi, deputy for intelligence of the General Staff; and Maj. Gen. Mohsen Darebaghi, deputy chief of logistics and industrial research for the General Staff.
The foundation also confirms the deaths of Maj. Gen. Akbar Ebrahimzadeh, Deputy Chief of the Supreme Leader’s Office; Maj. Gen. Gholamreza Rezaeian, head of the Intelligence Organization of the Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA); Maj. Gen. Bahram Hosseini Motlagh, head of Plans and Operations, Armed Forces General Staff; and Maj. Gen. Hassanali Tajik, head of Logistics, Armed Forces General Staff.
In addition to these top commanders, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is confirmed dead. Authorities have declared a 40-day mourning period and appointed an interim council until a permanent successor is chosen.
The strikes come as part of a joint US-Israeli operation on Saturday, with Tehran responding through a series of drone and missile attacks targeting regional and US-linked assets.
