Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Italy's Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Sunday from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani.

During the call, the two sides reviewed developments in the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles constitutes a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness. He stressed that such actions cannot be accepted under any pretext.

He noted that Qatar consistently sought to remain neutral in regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, the renewed attacks on its territory do not reflect good intentions and threaten the foundations of mutual understanding upon which bilateral relations are built.

He further stressed the necessity of an immediate halt to all escalation, a return to dialogue, predominance of reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves regional security.

For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed his country's condemnation of Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace and international law, as well as the Charter of the United Nations.