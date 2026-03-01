Security Forces And Emergency Teams Maintain Full Guard



Ministry of Interior reports 8 new injuries

Minor fire extinguished in Industrial Area Public urged to heed early warning alerts

The Ministry of Interior said Sunday that security forces and emergency teams are operating at full readiness across the country, deploying consistently to various areas in accordance with pre-approved readiness plans as the situation on the ground continues to evolve and demand a sustained operational response.

In a series of updates issued throughout the day via official statements and posts on the X platform, the ministry confirmed that based on field reports and continuous on-the-ground assessments, eight additional injuries had been recorded since its last update, bringing the total number of casualties since the onset of the attack to 16.

The ministry noted that the attacks had also resulted in limited material damage across various areas of the country, though no further details were provided on the specific locations or the full extent of that damage.

In one confirmed incident, Civil Defence teams were dispatched to the Industrial Area after falling shrapnel from an intercepted missile triggered a minor fire in the zone. Crews dealt with the blaze swiftly and effectively, and the ministry confirmed that the incident did not result in any injuries. The response was described as part of the broader, coordinated activation of approved emergency plans that security authorities and Civil Defence teams, working in close coordination with relevant government entities, set in motion to safeguard public safety, ensure the continuity of essential services, and maintain full operational readiness to address any further emergencies as they arise.

On the matter of early warning alerts, the ministry was emphatic, stressing that alert and early warning messages are activated solely when circumstances require additional urgent precautionary measures to protect public safety. It called on everyone to adhere to these alerts the moment they are issued and to comply fully and immediately with any instructions they contain, describing such compliance as vital to protecting both lives and property.

The ministry also issued a clear and repeated call for the public to remain indoors and to limit movement strictly to cases of absolute necessity, warning against venturing out unnecessarily while operations are ongoing.

Residents and citizens were urged in the strongest terms to keep roads and access routes clear at all times, refraining from congregating at assembly points or travelling to incident scenes, so that ambulance vehicles, Civil Defence units, and security patrols can carry out their duties without delay or obstruction.

The public was also reminded to report any suspicious objects or unidentified debris immediately by calling 999, and to never approach such items under any circumstances.

The ministry additionally warned against the spread of rumours and cautioned that circulating images or videos depicting the aftermath of incidents could expose individuals to legal liability. Official sources, it stressed, remain the only reliable channel for accurate and verified information.

Specialised teams, the ministry concluded, remain fully deployed around the clock in coordination with all relevant authorities, committed to ensuring a rapid and effective response to any developments and to safeguarding the safety and wellbeing of the entire community.

Ministry of Interior emergency teams attack