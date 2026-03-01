Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Victoria Macbeath

2026-03-01 03:06:51
  • PhD Candidate, Art History, Concordia University
Victoria (Tori) MacBeath is a PhD student in the Art History department at Concordia University. She holds an MA in Cultural Studies and Critical Theory from McMaster University. Victoria's SSHRC-funded doctoral research considers how crafted objects act as materializations of a feminist ethics of care in rural New Brunswick. In doing so, her project tackles themes of decolonization, labour history, language politics, marginalized communities and histories of making, and place- and identity-making.
Victoria is actively involved in the arts community in Montreal, serving as a PhD Representative on the Art History Graduate Student Association, and a student representative on the Doc-Inter Student Committee. She is a member of the Textiles & Materiality Research Cluster and co-organizes a mending-related monthly speaker series. Victoria's research interest in labour histories has also manifested in community work, serving on the bargaining committee for the Concordia Research and Education Worker's Union.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, Concordia University
Education
  • 2022 McMaster University, Master of Arts

