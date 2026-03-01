Victoria Macbeath

PhD Candidate, Art History, Concordia University

Victoria (Tori) MacBeath is a PhD student in the Art History department at Concordia University. She holds an MA in Cultural Studies and Critical Theory from McMaster University. Victoria's SSHRC-funded doctoral research considers how crafted objects act as materializations of a feminist ethics of care in rural New Brunswick. In doing so, her project tackles themes of decolonization, labour history, language politics, marginalized communities and histories of making, and place- and identity-making.

Victoria is actively involved in the arts community in Montreal, serving as a PhD Representative on the Art History Graduate Student Association, and a student representative on the Doc-Inter Student Committee. She is a member of the Textiles & Materiality Research Cluster and co-organizes a mending-related monthly speaker series. Victoria's research interest in labour histories has also manifested in community work, serving on the bargaining committee for the Concordia Research and Education Worker's Union.

–present PhD Candidate, Concordia University

2022 McMaster University, Master of Arts

