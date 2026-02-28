Qatar Announces Temporary Suspension Of Maritime Traffic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Transport on Saturday announced a temporary suspension of maritime traffic as a precautionary measure in response to recent regional developments.

In a statement, the ministry called on all vessel owners, companies and individuals to comply with the directive, stressing that the measure aims to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for all maritime operations.



The Ministry said it is continuing coordination with relevant authorities to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.