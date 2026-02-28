Qatar Announces Temporary Suspension Of Maritime Traffic
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Transport on Saturday announced a temporary suspension of maritime traffic as a precautionary measure in response to recent regional developments.Read Also
-
LIVE UPDATES: Qatar closes air space, confirms no damage from Iran attack
In a statement, the ministry called on all vessel owners, companies and individuals to comply with the directive, stressing that the measure aims to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for all maritime operations.Read Also
-
Qatar strongly condemns targeting of its territory and sisterly states, affirms right to respond
Qatar Post alerts customers to potential delays in international deliveries due to airspace closure
Hamad International Airport confirms temporary suspension of air traffic
The Ministry said it is continuing coordination with relevant authorities to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment