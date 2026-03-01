403
HH The Amir Receives Phone Call From Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan the beginning of the call, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council expressed the Republic of Sudan's solidarity and full support for the State of Qatar in the aftermath of the treacherous Iranian aggression his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and gratitude to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan for the genuine sentiments he showed toward the State of Qatar, emphasizing the criticality of Sudan's security and stability in achieving stability in the region the call, they discussed the security developments in the region and their implications for regional and global peace and stability, with both sides underlining the importance of restraint and stepping up diplomatic efforts to achieve the region's security and stability.
