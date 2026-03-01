403
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Calls From Foreign Ministers Of Malta, Cyprus, Croatia, India, And Uzbekistan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received phone calls on Sunday from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta Ian Borg; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Dr. Constantinos Kombos; Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman; Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov the calls, they discussed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the calls, that the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, and it is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and it cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext. He noted that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community. However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and threatens the foundation of understanding upon which bilateral relations between the two countries are built Excellency also stressed the necessity of an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, the prioritization of reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves the security of the region their part, the Ministers expressed their countries' condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and its airspace as well as a breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. QNA 1238 GMT 2026/03/01
