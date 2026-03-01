Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Demonstrations Held Outside Iranian Embassy In Switzerland

2026-03-01 02:05:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 200 people demonstrated in favour of overthrowing the Iranian regime outside the Iranian embassy in Bern on Saturday. Select your language

“Free Iran” was written on one of the banners, as reported by a correspondent for the Keystone-SDA news agency. Pictures of the Shah's son Reza Pahlavi were held aloft. His name was chanted repeatedly.

Flags of the Iranian monarchy opposition dominated the scene in front of the sealed-off Iranian embassy on the other side of the street.

Swissinfo

