Demonstrations Held Outside Iranian Embassy In Switzerland
"Free Iran" was written on one of the banners, as reported by a correspondent for the Keystone-SDA news agency. Pictures of the Shah's son Reza Pahlavi were held aloft. His name was chanted repeatedly.
Flags of the Iranian monarchy opposition dominated the scene in front of the sealed-off Iranian embassy on the other side of the street.More More Swiss diplomacy Escalation of violence in Iran becomes test of character for Switzerland
This content was published on Feb 2, 2026 Switzerland has a special diplomatic relationship with Iran. How should it deal with the current situation?Read more: Escalation of violence in Iran becomes test of character for Switze
