Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Announces Detection Of 97 Ballistic Missiles, 283 Drones Fired By Iran
Spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan stated that the Kuwaiti Air Defense Forces detected 97 Iranian ballistic missiles launched towards Kuwait and 283 drones since the beginning of the aggression. He noted that they were engaged according to the rules of engagement, and a number of them were destroyed.
Al-Atwan explained that the effective interception of the missiles and drones resulted in some debris falling on several facilities in various parts of the country, causing minor material damage.
