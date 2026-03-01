403
Iranian FM Expresses Openness To Efforts To Halt Escalation, Restore Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi affirmed Sunday Tehran's openness to any serious efforts aimed at halting escalation and restoring stability.
According to a statement by the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the remarks came during a telephone call to Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi, in which Araqchi expressed Iran's appreciation for Oman's constructive role and ongoing diplomatic efforts to defuse the current crisis and return to dialogue and negotiation.
Araqchi conveyed Iran's position advocating for peace, noting that the Israeli occupation and American attack on his country had contributed to heightened tension and fear in the region.
Al-Busaidi reaffirmed Oman's continued call for a ceasefire and a return to dialogue and negotiations to resolve the conflict diplomatically while ensuring the legitimate demands of all parties.
He also urged Iran to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could undermine or strain good neighborly relations. (end)
