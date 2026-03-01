Adspower Celebrates Its 7Th Anniversary With A Limited-Time Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



Global leader in antidetect browsers announces promotional pricing in recognition of its seven years of innovation for multi-account operators.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Mar 1, 2026 - Never worry about cross-profile contamination again with AdsPower antidetect browser. To celebrate 7 years of successful operation, helping everyone from content creators to e-commerce moguls, AdsPower has announced a new sale promotion for all tiered plans.

First launched in 2019, the AdsPower discount provides a broad range of clients access to extended service at the lowest pricing level of the year. Running from March 1 to March 31, users receive subscription bonuses designed to support professionals across varying accounts by creating separate“browser identities” for each account to reduce the risk of security issues or bans.

“We are thrilled to have been running strong for seven years,” says Savi, Marketing Manager at AdsPower.“What started with only a few thousand subscribers at our founding has grown to an antidetect browser with more than 9 million global clients. This sale reflects our thanks and appreciation for everyone's trust.”

AdsPower 7th Anniversary Sale: Buy 360 Days, Get 720 Days in Total







The AdsPower 7th Anniversary Sale includes all three primary tiers built for clients at varying stages of business growth. That includes:

● Get 360 bonus days for free when joining the 360-Day Plan

● Get 90 bonus days for free when joining the 180-Day Plan

● Get 30 bonus days free when joining the 90-Day Plan

Each plan supports a different level of business as it grows and adapts to varying market conditions.

Why AdsPower is On the Rise

Global demand for the AdsPower antidetect browser is on the rise. An online business needs growth on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, as well as top marketplaces like Amazon. The issue is they all pay close attention to user account settings and location data, quietly banning anything suspicious. That makes it incredibly challenging to manage multiple online businesses, affiliate accounts, creator-led accounts, and web scraping endeavors.

With AdsPower, users looking to scale teams, find stability, or exploremulti-account workflows can use the antidetect browser as a cost-effective entry point into professional operations. The core of the AdsPower anniversary sale is based on delivering bespoke browser identity protection and centralized operational control. Every user can create fully configurable browser“fingerprints” to help reduce cross-account exposure.

“The problem with many social media platforms is that the automated systems are quick to shut down accounts without confirmation,” continues Savi.“Our AdsPower antidetect browser ensures professionals get all the functionality needed, without worrying about being suddenly shadow-banned due to fingerprint problem.”

Features of AdsPower Antidetect Browser

While the AdsPower 7th Anniversary Sale lasts only from March 1 to March 31, the benefits remain in effect as long as clients are registered. These features include:







● The ability to manage hundreds of accounts through a centralized user interface

● Multi-window synchronizer to execute tasks across multiple browsers (Win & Mac)

● Customizable RPA automation with efficient workflows that support business needs, affiliate agencies, and data operators

● Local API integration to connect AdsPower with internal automation systems and custom scripts

● The ability to quickly assign role-based access and permissions for secure collaboration

● Secure all profiles with end-to-end encrypted transmission and storage, activity logs,

● Remote login reminder, 2FA, etc.

One crucial factor that has ensured the AdsPower antidetect browser continues beyond its seventh anniversary is the ability to grow and adapt. Every year, new protections, automations, and integrations are added to the platform, such as SOC 2 Type II Certification and RPA Plus features in 2025. This is a company that looks toward the future, iterating with each new technology.

Built for Global Businesses from All Sectors







The AdsPower discount is a perfect solution for a wide range of online businesses, especially those with a growth mindset. Affiliate marketers looking to take advantage of traffic arbitrage or social media gurus pushing marketing into diverse content teams can gain a stronger foothold without risking account loss.

E-commerce companies, especially those with multi-store accounts, have a much easier time announcing new products or directing content calendars across numerous social channels, rather than setting up slow, costly VPNs for each piece of content.

From media buying teams and global digital agencies to crypto launches and Web3 platform operations, the automation-driven protection of AdsPower's antidetect browser provides a simplified, safe, and efficient way to manage all kinds of accounts, each with unique digital fingerprints. That empowers cross-platform control, unlocking better growth opportunities and reducing operational risk.

A Global Anniversary Sale Rooted in Growth & Innovation

AdsPower antidetect browser is an internationally-facing product. It is used by a long list of countries, including the United States, the U.K., Germany, China, Vietnam, Russia, and Brazil.

With the AdsPower anniversary sale, businesses receive best-in-class secure browsing solutions driven by customer-first development. AdsPower is incredibly responsive to client feedback and open communication, ensuring an innovative product that evolves alongside the needs of global operators managing a wide range of online accounts.

To learn more about the current sale and take advantage of the savings, visit .

The AdsPower discount runs from March 1 to March 31, offering 720 days of use for the price of a single 360-day plan. In addition to other tiered offerings, this ensures multi-account companies gain a powerful tool to grow and adapt to an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.

About AdsPower:

Since 2019, AdsPower has provided an award-winning antidetect browser that streamlines multi-account management. Trusted by over 9 million global users, AdsPower offers customizable browser fingerprint solutions, simplified, centralized account control, and automated personalization that support a wide range of businesses. From social media management to affiliate marketing, AdsPower is here to help.

Learn more at the official website: .

