UK’s Starmer Visits China to Reset Relations
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveled to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an effort to repair relations strained over several years. The visit comes amid tension between the UK and US, and despite British intelligence accusing China of espionage—a claim Beijing denies.
Starmer’s trip marks the first visit by a British prime minister to China in eight years. During talks lasting roughly 80 minutes, Starmer called the meeting “historic” and told Xi that he seeks a “more sophisticated” relationship with China.
He emphasized that China is “a vital player on the global stage” and that the UK needs ties that can “identify opportunities to collaborate” while maintaining “meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree.”
Before departing, Starmer’s spokesman said the government remained “clear-eyed” about the perceived threats from China, but stressed that Britain could not afford to “stick our heads in the sand.” Starmer noted that UK-China relations had shifted from a “Golden Age to the Ice Age,” adding, “like it or not, China matters to the UK.”
Although Starmer had indicated prior to the trip that human rights issues would be raised with Xi, he did not reference them in on-camera remarks.
Xi acknowledged that bilateral ties had experienced “twists and turns that did not serve our interests” and described deeper dialogue as “imperative” in a “turbulent and fluid” world. He stressed that both nations must “rise above differences” and cooperate for “world peace and stability or for our two countries’ economies and peoples.”
The two sides are expected to sign agreements during the visit, including provisions for visa-free travel and mutual recognition of professional qualifications, though no major breakthroughs are anticipated.
Starmer undertook the visit despite UK intelligence claims that China has targeted government officials and lawmakers for espionage, which Beijing denies. His outreach has drawn domestic criticism, with some suggesting he is attempting to appease Xi. In December, Starmer acknowledged that China poses “national security threats” to the UK, while noting that improved business relations with Beijing could benefit Britain.
The visit coincides with a cooling of traditionally close UK-US relations, as President Donald Trump has clashed with European nations over Greenland’s future. Western media have suggested that Starmer’s engagement with China could provoke Trump, who frequently frames Beijing as America’s main rival.
