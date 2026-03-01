Mizoram Reports India's Highest Cancer Incidence State Strengthens Healthcare

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, March 1 (IANS) Mizoram has the highest cancer incidence and mortality rates in India, with Aizawl district reporting an age-adjusted incidence rate of 269.4 per one lakh men, health officials said on Sunday.

A senior Health and Family Welfare Department official said stomach and lung cancers are the leading causes of cancer in the state, largely driven by high tobacco and betel nut consumption, dietary habits, and genetic factors.

The official said the Mizoram government signed an Externally Aided Project loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank on January 23, for a project titled“Supporting Public Health Care System Strengthening to Achieve Universal Healthcare for Mizoram”, popularly known as the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS).

He added that the World Bank-funded Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project has been successfully implemented and is expected to close by March 2026.

Under this project, the Mizoram State Super Speciality Cancer and Research Centre is being set up in Aizawl under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Addressing a function on Saturday in Aizawl, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii expressed concern that Mizoram has one of the highest cancer incidence rates in India relative to its population.

She noted that even the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, where many Mizo cancer patients seek treatment, had remarked on the unusually high number of cancer cases among Mizos.

The Minister said that according to experts, the high consumption of tobacco products, unhealthy dietary habits including excessive intake of smoked meat, pork fat and oils, and lifestyle factors are major contributors to the state's cancer burden.

She stated that among women in India, breast cancer is the most common, followed by cervical cancer. Highlighting that 99.7 per cent of cervical cancer cases are caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV), she described the free vaccination programme as a welcome and crucial preventive measure and urged all eligible 14-year-old girls to avail themselves of the vaccine.

The Minister also appreciated the dedication and hard work of healthcare workers from the Directorate level down to Sub-Centres.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, speaking at the same function, said that one out of every five cervical cancer patients globally is from India.

He termed the free vaccination drive for adolescent girls, future mothers of the nation, as a vital and timely intervention.

The chief secretary pointed out that Mizoram has one of the highest rates of cervical cancer in the country and that screening rates among women in the state remain low.

Meena expressed hope that the initiative would save lives, strengthen families, and contribute to the state's overall development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign for 14-year-old girls to prevent cervical cancer. The programme was launched virtually across all states and union territories by the Prime Minister from Ajmer.