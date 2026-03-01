Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Rock US Military Base in Iraq, Smoke Seen Rising

Explosions Rock US Military Base in Iraq, Smoke Seen Rising


2026-03-01 01:44:46
(MENAFN) Smoke was reported rising from a US military base in Erbil after a series of explosions, according to local sources. The blasts reportedly shook the surrounding area and may have resulted from a direct aerial strike on facilities at the base.

The incident came shortly after the Iraqi Shiite group Seraya Evliya ed-Dem claimed responsibility for a kamikaze drone attack targeting US military installations in the region.

Following the explosions, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles from the “international coalition” were seen operating heavily over the skies of Erbil.

Security forces have implemented extensive measures around the base to contain the situation.

Coalition officials have not yet issued information on property damage or whether any US personnel were injured.

MENAFN01032026000045017640ID1110804352



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search