Explosions Rock US Military Base in Iraq, Smoke Seen Rising
(MENAFN) Smoke was reported rising from a US military base in Erbil after a series of explosions, according to local sources. The blasts reportedly shook the surrounding area and may have resulted from a direct aerial strike on facilities at the base.
The incident came shortly after the Iraqi Shiite group Seraya Evliya ed-Dem claimed responsibility for a kamikaze drone attack targeting US military installations in the region.
Following the explosions, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles from the “international coalition” were seen operating heavily over the skies of Erbil.
Security forces have implemented extensive measures around the base to contain the situation.
Coalition officials have not yet issued information on property damage or whether any US personnel were injured.
