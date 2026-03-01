Le Reve's Eye-Catching Eid Collection Hits Stores

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh's one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brand Le Reve has launched its Eid/26 Collection.

The Eid '26 collection highlights teal and cherry red as its primary colors. Complementing these key shades, multiple-layered palettes have been introduced to add depth, diversity, and a festive spirit to the collection.

The print stories of the Eid/26 Collection fuse creativity with a sense of connection. Amber Haze, inspired by the color of amber stone, blends mystic shades.

Global Grid and Summer Plaid bring together mosaic, patchwork, and grid patterns for a modern, trendy look.

Spiced Bohemia draws inspiration from travel, folk art, and traditional alpana, featuring paisleys, folk florals, and alpana motifs.

Party and exclusive collections highlight Mediterian and Decoratif print stories, characterized by jewelry-like motifs, heavy embellishments, and jacquard fabrics.







For women, Le Reve's Eid/26 Collection offers trendy Farsi and festive salwar kameez, co-ord sets, shrug-style tunics, midi tunics, long shirts, tops, abayas, capes, gowns, muslin, half-silk, and cotton sarees.

Under Le Reve's exclusive label Nargisus, premium party styles include muslin shrug-gown combos, skirt-kameez sets, cape-style tops, layered long tunics, flared and kaftan-cut tunics, and elegant salwar kameez.

For men, the collection features minimal and embellished panjabis, shirts, polos, t-shirts, denim, and pajama pants. Ethnic premium panjabis are paired with trendy drop-shoulder t-shirts, blending tradition with modernity.

The kids' collection includes salwar kameez, ghagra-choli, frocks, tunics, top-bottom sets, panjabis, polos, and t-shirts with matching bottoms. Teenwear combines age-appropriate designs with modern fashion. The Mini-Me Collection for father-son and mother-daughter duos adds festive, photo-perfect family moments.