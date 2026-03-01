Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-03-01 12:02:50
  • Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, University of Pretoria
Tiaan de Jager is the Director of the University of Pretoria Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control (UP ISMC). He is the former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, a Professor in Environmental Health in the School of Health Systems and Public Health and Extraordinary Professor in Andrology, School of Medicine, University of Pretoria.

  • 2011–present Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, University of Pretoria
  • 1996 University of Pretoria, PhD
  • 2021 Role: Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences and Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control Funding Source: Gates Foundation
  • 2020 Role: Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences and Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control Funding Source: National Research Foundation
  • ASSAf
Member of Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf)


