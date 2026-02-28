Middle East Tension: Bangladesh Seeks Safe Passage For Its Workers

Concern for Bangladeshi Nationals

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In light of the recent volatile situation and escalating tensions in the Middle East, including Iran, the Government of Bangladesh has expressed deep concern regarding the safety and security of Bangladeshi nationals residing in the region. Due to the temporary closure of air routes and airspace, the travel of Bangladeshi workers heading to the Middle East for employment has been disrupted.

In this context, the Government of Bangladesh has already requested the concerned countries to allow entry for Bangladeshi citizens who wish to travel to the Middle East, as well as those currently stranded, once the situation improves. Several countries have provided positive assurances in this regard, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The relevant authorities in Bangladesh have taken measures to ensure necessary assistance for workers currently present at various airports in the country. They are also maintaining regular communication with the relevant authorities in the Middle East to address emerging concerns, it added.

Security Measures in Iran

The Government of Bangladesh has initiated necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the premises of the Bangladesh Mission in Tehran, its diplomats and officials, as well as Bangladeshi students studying in Iran, the statement said.

Call for Dialogue and Restraint

"Bangladesh expresses deep concern over the failure of dialogue processes in the Middle East and the recent intensification of tensions in the region. Bangladesh reiterates that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country in the Middle East is essential. We firmly believe that conflict never brings a lasting solution; rather, disputes can only be resolved peacefully through dialogue, mutual respect, and commitment to international law. Bangladesh calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid escalation, and immediately intensify diplomatic efforts", said the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

"Bangladesh reaffirms its consistent and principled position in favour of peace, stability, and security in the Middle East, and calls upon the international community to strengthen efforts toward restoring peace and creating a conducive environment for dialogue", the statement said.

Emergency Meeting Held in Dhaka

This evening at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obayed Islam, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir, and the Foreign Secretary met in an emergency meeting to review the evolving situation in the Middle East. During the meeting, they also held a telephone conversation with the Head of the Bangladesh Mission in Tehran. (ANI)

