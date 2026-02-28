403
Kuwait Crown Prince, PM Briefed On How Army Dealt With Iranian Threats
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited Ministry of Defense's Joint Operations Center and Air Force Operations Center on Saturday.
They were received by Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait Army Chief of Staff General Khaled Daraj Al-Shuraian and his Deputy Major-General Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Their Highnesses were briefed about plans and strategies as well as latest developments regarding the Iranian attack and how to deal with these threats.
Their Highnesses were accompanied by Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and head of the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
bs
bs
