Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Defense Min., Chief Of General Staff Briefed On Operational Readiness, Updates


2026-02-28 04:45:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Saturday was briefed on the events and field updates, in the presence of Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Khaled Al-Sharian and the Ministry's Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah.
In a news statement, the ministry said that the minister and the Chief of Staff were told about measures taken and the Armed Forces' operational preparedness. (end)
aah


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

