403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Defense Min., Chief Of General Staff Briefed On Operational Readiness, Updates
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Saturday was briefed on the events and field updates, in the presence of Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Khaled Al-Sharian and the Ministry's Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah.
In a news statement, the ministry said that the minister and the Chief of Staff were told about measures taken and the Armed Forces' operational preparedness. (end)
aah
In a news statement, the ministry said that the minister and the Chief of Staff were told about measures taken and the Armed Forces' operational preparedness. (end)
aah
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment