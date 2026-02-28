General Staff Discusses Expanding Ukraine's Strike Capabilities
During the meeting, several areas were reviewed.
Missile forces and artillery:
-
striking enemy targets at operational depth using domestically produced systems and weapons provided by international partners;
the state of Ukrainian developments, results of tests of new weapon models, and timelines for their delivery to Ukrainian units were analyzed.
Aviation component:
-
expanding the range of combat use of aircraft, particularly for strikes using guided aerial munitions;
increasing the intensity of airstrikes against Russian forces.
Unmanned systems:
-
increasing the number of trained crews;
improving the effectiveness of target engagement;
developing deep strike and middle strike capabilities;
scaling up the use of ground robotic systems with combat modules;
increasing the effectiveness of destroying enemy personnel and equipment through remote mining.
Navy:
-
strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy to strike the enemy using the Neptune missile system, surface unmanned systems, and underwater unmanned systems.
Territorial Defense Forces:
-
enhancing the firepower of territorial defense brigades by introducing unmanned systems battalions into their structure.
"The expansion of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' capabilities to strike the enemy remains one of the key areas of countering the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The work continues uninterrupted," the General Staff said.
