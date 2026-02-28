General Staff Discusses Expanding Ukraine's Strike Capabilities

"The expansion of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' capabilities to strike the enemy remains one of the key areas of countering the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The work continues uninterrupted," the General Staff said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.