403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Condemns Iranian Aggression, Affirms Kuwait's Right To Self-Defense
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received a phone call on Saturday from Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares.
During the call, the Spanish minister reaffirmed Spain's condemnation of the Iranian aggression targeting the State of Kuwait and other countries in the region, stressing the right of the affected states to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
nma
During the call, the Spanish minister reaffirmed Spain's condemnation of the Iranian aggression targeting the State of Kuwait and other countries in the region, stressing the right of the affected states to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment