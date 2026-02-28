Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Condemns Iranian Aggression, Affirms Kuwait's Right To Self-Defense


2026-02-28 03:00:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received a phone call on Saturday from Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares.
During the call, the Spanish minister reaffirmed Spain's condemnation of the Iranian aggression targeting the State of Kuwait and other countries in the region, stressing the right of the affected states to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

