Israel Army Says Targeted Several Meetings Of Senior Iranian Officials In Tehran

The Israeli military said it targeted multiple sites where senior Iranian officials had gathered in the capital Tehran on Saturday morning, as it launched strikes against its arch-foe.

"The attack this morning was carried out simultaneously at several sites in Tehran, where senior officials in Iran's political-security echelon had gathered," the military said in a statement posted on X, without confirming the results.

