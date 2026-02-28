Israel Army Says Targeted Several Meetings Of Senior Iranian Officials In Tehran
The Israeli military said it targeted multiple sites where senior Iranian officials had gathered in the capital Tehran on Saturday morning, as it launched strikes against its arch-foe.Recommended For You
"The attack this morning was carried out simultaneously at several sites in Tehran, where senior officials in Iran's political-security echelon had gathered," the military said in a statement posted on X, without confirming the results.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.ALSO READ
- Iran under attack: Israel, US launch strikes; 3 airspaces closed Iran's supreme leader not in Tehran, transferred to secure location, official says
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment